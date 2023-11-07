News & Insights

Evotec To Facilitate Development Of Dewpoint's Oncology Assets Using INDiGO Platform

November 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) and Dewpoint Therapeutics announced a R&D collaboration to advance Dewpoint's oncology pipeline programmes of condensate modifying therapeutics to Investigational New Drug Applications using Evotec's data-driven platform. Evotec will facilitate the rapid development of Dewpoint's oncology assets using Evotec's clinical-enabling INDiGO platform to de-risk and accelerate the path to clinical testing.

The partnership brings together Dewpoint's advanced oncology pipeline programmes discovered using condensate biology and A.I. technology platform for identifying modulators of biomolecular condensates with Evotec's capabilities to de-risk and accelerate pre-clinical development candidates to first-in-human clinical studies. The agreement is based on a risk-sharing arrangement followed by milestone and royalty payments to Evotec based on the success of the overall programmes.

