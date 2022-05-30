Evotec To Acquire Rigenerand For EUR 23 Mln

(RTTNews) - Evotec agreed to acquire 100% of the capital of Rigenerand Srl, a cell technology company, for 23 million euros.

Founded in 2009 as a spin-off of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Rigenerand is a pioneering company in the field of cGMP manufacturing of cell therapies. Rigenerand is based in Medolla, Italy, about 100 km south of Evotec's Campus Levi-Montalcini in Verona.

The production facility, called "cell factory", comprises a series of fully equipped clean rooms for the manufacturing of complex cell-based therapies. In total, the site in Medolla close to Modena comprises 1,200 sqm of high-tech manufacturing space, with potential for significant further expansion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.