Evotec Signs IPSC-based Drug Discovery Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim In Ophthalmology

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, Tuesday said it has entered into a target and drug discovery partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in ophthalmology.

The companies will focus on induced pluripotent stem cell or iPSC-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic disorders.

Evotec, through phenotypic screening of human iPSC-derived cells, supported by its PanOmics platform, will identify small molecules able to modulate disease phenotypes. The company will then validate the underlying promising targets for potential therapeutic interventions.

Boehringer Ingelheim will then continue with the discovery and development of potential therapeutic candidates.

Besides an undisclosed upfront and FTE-based research payment, Evotec will continue to benefit from the successful further development of the candidates in the form of milestones and layered royalties.

Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said, "Phenotypic screening approaches have a long history of delivering highly effective drugs based on novel molecular mechanisms. Phenotypic screens based on human iPSC-derived disease models combined with our unbiased PanOmics readouts are more likely to deliver disease relevant drugs than any other cell-based screening approach."

