Evotec Shareholders Approve All Proposals

June 20, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) said that its shareholders approved all proposals the company's Management put to vote at the company's virtual Annual General Meeting 2023 with the required majority.

The Annual General Meeting 2023 also agreed to amend the company's Articles of Association to enable virtual general meetings and other amendments in connection with virtual and hybrid general meetings and confirmed the appointment of BDO AG Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as auditors for the fiscal year 2023.

In total, 67.80% of the registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting 2023.

