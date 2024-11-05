News & Insights

Markets

Evotec To Sell Chemical API Manufacturing Site, Evotec DS, To Monacum; Terms Undisclosed

November 05, 2024 — 01:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced the sale of its chemical API manufacturing site, Evotec DS GmbH, located in Halle/Westphalia, to Monacum Partners GmbH - a Munich based Private Equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, all business operations and the entire workforce at Evotec DS will transition to Monacum Partners and continue business as DAPIN GmbH (Deutsche API & Intermediates).

Evotec DS in Halle/Westphalia is a specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization with a strong foundation in chemical APIs, intermediates, and building blocks, which provides an end-to-end service portfolio, encompassing development to commercial-scale manufacturing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.