Evotec SE (XTRA:EVT) Price Target Decreased by 15.63% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Evotec SE (XTRA:EVT) has been revised to 7,65 € / share. This is a decrease of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 9,07 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,44 € to a high of 10,50 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.63% from the latest reported closing price of 4,33 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evotec SE. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 64.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVT is 0.09%, an increase of 65.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.08% to 5,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 451K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 9.51% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 4.78% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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