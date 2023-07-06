Evotec SE (FWB:EVT) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 30.02

The average one-year price target for Evotec SE (FWB:EVT) has been revised to 30.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 28.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.95% from the latest reported closing price of 20.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evotec SE. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVT is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.58% to 24,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,967K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,941K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 6.25% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,854K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 20.71% over the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 2,550K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,303K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 0.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,068K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 7.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

