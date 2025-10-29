Evotec SE (EVOTF) Price Target Decreased by 43.35% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) has been revised to $10.74 / share. This is a decrease of 43.35% from the prior estimate of $18.96 dated August 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.89 to a high of $14.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.03% from the latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evotec SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVOTF is 0.24%, an increase of 33.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 15,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,378K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOTF by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,079K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares , representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVOTF by 20.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,298K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOTF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 982K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVOTF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

WCMI - First Trust WCM International Equity ETF holds 718K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

