Evotec SE - Depositary Receipt (EVO) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 4.30

The average one-year price target for Evotec SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:EVO) has been revised to $4.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $3.91 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.65 to a high of $6.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.07% from the latest reported closing price of $3.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evotec SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVO is 0.03%, an increase of 48.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.57% to 9,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 4,598K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,797K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 6.78% over the last quarter.

DCF Advisers holds 1,199K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 62.47% over the last quarter.

Abc Arbitrage holds 554K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 76.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVO by 238.69% over the last quarter.

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