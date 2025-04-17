Evotec SE Annual Revenue Rises; Provides FY25 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - German biotechnology company Evotec SE (EVO) on Thursday revealed higher revenues for fiscal 2024, particularly helped by good progress in its Just-Evotec Biologics segment. The company also provided outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company's group revenues were 797.0 million euros in fiscal 2024, up 2 percent from last year's 781.4 million euros. In the fourth quarter, the company posted revenues of 221.2 million euros, a 10 percent rise from 201.3 million euros recorded in the same period a year ago.

The annual revenues mainly benefited from a 71 percent increase in revenue of the Just-Evotec Biologics segment to 185.6 million euros from 108.4 million euros in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted Group EBITDA for the period came in at 22.6 million euros, down from last year's 66.4 million euros, impacted by a mismatch between revenues and cost base in the Shared R&D division.

The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2025. For the year, group revenues is expected between 840 million euros and 880 million euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected in the range of 30 million euros and 50 million euros.

In fiscal 2025, R&D expenditures are expected between 40 million euros and 50 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company said that group revenue growth expected to accelerate, compared to 2024, driven by Just-Evotec Biologics, while Shared R&D revenues expected to remain around the 2024 levels.

Evotec SE said that tariffs & US government funding development will have a limited impact on its business.

