Markets
EVO

Evotec SE Adjusts FY25 Revenue Guidance; Adj. EBITDA Outlook Remains Unchanged

July 21, 2025 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) has updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal 2025. Guidance on R&D expenses and adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged. For the current fiscal year, the company now expects Group revenues in the range of 760-800 million euros, revised from prior guidance range of 840 - 880 million euros. The Group said the primary reasons for the refined guidance are a change in the revenue mix and significant cost savings in excess of initial targets set during the Priority Reset.

The Group noted that its revenues were below expectations in first half of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA was broadly in line with expectations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.