Evotec SE Adjusts FY25 Revenue Guidance; Adj. EBITDA Outlook Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) has updated its revenue guidance for the fiscal 2025. Guidance on R&D expenses and adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged. For the current fiscal year, the company now expects Group revenues in the range of 760-800 million euros, revised from prior guidance range of 840 - 880 million euros. The Group said the primary reasons for the refined guidance are a change in the revenue mix and significant cost savings in excess of initial targets set during the Priority Reset.

The Group noted that its revenues were below expectations in first half of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA was broadly in line with expectations.

