News & Insights

Evotec says it promptly reported share trades of former CEO

January 22, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German biotech firm Evotec EVTG.DE on Monday said it had immediately reported trades in its shares by its former CEO over three years, as soon as it was belatedly informed of the transactions in the wake of the executive's recent departure.

"Evotec has acted always in compliance with the statutory regulations and our own very strict compliance code," supervisory board Chair Iris Loew Friedrich said in an analyst call.

She added the former CEO had "clearly" not been in compliance with company's established procedures.

Evotec said on Jan. 3 that CEO Werner Lanthaler would resign for personal reasons after almost 15 years with the company.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.