Markets
BMY

Evotec Receives $6 Mln Payment From Bristol Myers On IPSC-based Neuroscience Partnership

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said Tuesday that it has received a US$6 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) regarding their iPSC-based neuroscience partnership.

The payment follows Bristol Myers Squibb's decision to add another drug discovery project to the partnership's portfolio.

The milestone was achieved before the end of 2020, Evotec said in a statement.

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb initiated the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Evotec noted that the partnership has already found several access points into neurodegenerative diseases and has to-date delivered a broad portfolio targeting key disease mechanisms in neurodegeneration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular