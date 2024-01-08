Evotec Receives $25 Mln Payment Under Partnership With Bristol Myers Squibb

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced progress within the strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. Evotec received a $25 million payment to progress further research. A first programme, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021 as BMS-986419. A Phase II study for BMS-986419 is scheduled to commence in 2024.

The companies entered their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016. In March 2023, the companies extended and expanded the partnership for an additional 8 years.

Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: "As the first asset from our neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb is moving towards a Phase II study, our partnership is still growing in the drug discovery phase as well."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.