Evotec Reaches Licensing And Master Service Agreement With Kazia On Oncology

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said Monday that it reached a licensing and master service agreement with Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA).

As per the contract, Evotec will grant Kazia an exclusive worldwide license for research, development and commercialisation of Evotec's oncology project EVT801.

EVT801 is a pre-clinical-stage, orally available, small molecule inhibitor of the lymphatic growth factor receptor VEGFR3, originally developed within Evotec's partnership with Sanofi.

Kazia seeks to clinically evaluate EVT801 both as a single agent and in combination with immunotherapy in a set of specific oncology indications. Evotec will manage the Phase I trial under the full sponsorship of Kazia.

Kazia will be responsible for any subsequent clinical evaluation and commercialisation of EVT801.

Evotec said it receives a small upfront payment as well as further payments for continued support progressing EVT801 into the clinic and beyond.

In addition, Evotec noted that it is eligible to receive clinical and commercial milestones of more than 300 million euros as well as tiered high single-digit royalties on the net sales of EVT801, which will be shared with Sanofi, Evotec's partner for the discovery and early development of EVT801.

