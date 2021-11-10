Markets
BMY

Evotec Reaches Additional Programme Designations Within Collaboration With Bristol Myers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) has reached additional programme designations within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) resulting in payments of $40 million to the company. The collaboration was started in December 2016 with the goal of identifying disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration leverages Evotec's industrialised iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models.

Evotec said these target-based programme designations further bolster the growing pipeline and are expected to follow EVT8683, which Bristol Myers Squibb opted to license.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular