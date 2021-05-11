Evotec Q1 Adj. EBITDA Down

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug discovery alliance and development partnership company, Tuesday reported that its first-quarter adjusted Group EBITDA declined to 21.1 million euros from last year's 30.0 million euros, affected by the anticipated end of the Sanofi payment and unfavorable fx effects

Group revenues from contracts with customers increased by 11 percent to 133.1 million euros. EVT Execute revenue was up 16 percent to 136.9 million euros, and EVT Innovate revenue rose 21 percent to 28.2 million euros.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Group expects revenues to be in the range of 550 - 570 million euros.

