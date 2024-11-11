Evotec price target lowered to EUR 11.60 from EUR 12 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Evotec (EVO) to EUR 11.60 from EUR 12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
