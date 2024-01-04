News & Insights

Evotec, Owkin Anounce A.I.-Powered Collaboration In Oncology, Immunology, And Inflammation

January 04, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and Owkin, a French-American techbio company, announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation.

Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using A.I. applied to multimodal patient data. Evotec will leverage its shared R&D platform to accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets, identification of drug candidates and successful completion of pre-clinical development activities up to IND, Evotec said in a statement.

Evotec said that it will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.

