Evotec, Novo Nordisk Roll Out LAB EN To Accelerate Translation In Cardiometabolic Diseases

September 26, 2023 — 08:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO, EVOTF.PK) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced Tuesday a translational drug discovery accelerator called LAB eN, which aims to nurture early research from academic institutions into novel therapeutics.

LAB eN is a unique engagement model that combines Evotec's multimodality drug discovery and pre-clinical development capabilities with Novo Nordisk's therapeutic, clinical, and commercial expertise.

LAB eN will focus on addressing unmet need in cardiometabolic diseases as well as rare blood and rare endocrine disorders.

LAB eN has already signed on four academic institutions to participate: Harvard University, Mass General Brigham, Yale University, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

