Evotec, Novo Nordisk Enter Collaboration In Chronic Kidney Disease

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have agreed on a strategic collaboration on the discovery and development of new therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney disease. Novo Nordisk will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialisation of the products. Evotec will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research funding and milestone potential of more than 150 million euros per product as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Under the collaboration, Evotec and Novo Nordisk will jointly identify and develop novel targets based on comprehensive medical and molecular data sets of thousands of chronic kidney disease patients.

