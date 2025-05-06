Markets
Evotec Net Loss Widens In Q1; Confirms FY25, FY28 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO), a German-based biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported a wider loss for its first quarter, with a single-digit decline in revenues, driven by lower revenues in the Shared R&D segment.

For the first quarter, net loss before taxes widened to 29.85 million euros from 26.78 million euros last year.

Net loss widened to 31.58 million euros from 20.67 million euros, driven by the operating loss and a decrease in deferred tax income. Net loss per share was 0.18 euro versus 0.12 euro loss in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.11 million euros from 7.82 million euros in the previous year. Operating loss widened to 20.01 million euros from 18.21 million euros in the previous year's quarter.

Revenue declined 4 percent to 199.98 million euros from 208.73 million euros last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company still anticipates group revenues to range between 840 million euros and 880 million euros, compared with last year's 797 million euros.

The company expects R&D expenditures to be in the range of 40 million euros to 50 million euros, compared with last year's 50.9 million euros

The company also expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to reach 30 million euros to 50 million euros, compared with last year's 22.6 million euros.

For 2028, Evotec continues to expect group revenue CAGR2024-2028 to be in a range of 8% to 12%. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year 2028 is expected to be above 20%.

On Monday, Evotec had closed 2.80% lesser at $4.17 on the Nasdaq.

