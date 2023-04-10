Markets

Evotec Issues Update On Cyber Attack

April 10, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) issued an update on the cyber attack that was detected on 6 April, 2023. The company noticed unusual activity in one of its IT systems and took steps to maintain IT security. As a preventive measure, all IT systems were taken offline. A forensic examination is being conducted together with external IT specialists and other experts to ascertain the extent and potential impact.

While systems are not connected to the network at this stage, Evotec SE confirmed that business continuity is upheld at all of its global sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.