EVOTEC, Indivumed Reach First Milestone In Joint Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, and Indivumed GmbH announced Monday the reaching of first milestone in their joint collaboration to identify new therapeutic targets for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Under the collaboration deal terms, Evotec received full access to the colorectal cancer or CRC multi-omics data of IndivuType. The milestone of selecting three novel drug targets was achieved in less than three months.

IndivuType is a business unit of Indivumed that offers true multi-omics database for individualised cancer therapy.

The companies noted that the first set of identified targets will now be progressed towards first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of CRC using Evotec's multimodality drug discovery and development platforms.

Four additional candidate targets identified by Indivumed's bioinformatic and analytics will also enter the joint development programme.

