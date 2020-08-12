EVOTEC H1 Net Profit Declines; Revenue Up 12% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EVOTEC AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported first half net result of 7.3 million euros compared to 10.7 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.05 euros compared to 0.07 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA was 47.3 million euros compared to 58.2 million euros, prior year.

First half Group revenue increased 12% to 231.0 million euros from 207.1 million euros, previous year.

The management of Evotec confirmed the financial guidance with regard to revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

The company said its liquidity position in the first six months of 2020 continued to remain robust amounting to 275.7 million euros.

