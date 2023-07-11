News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Evotec Get $40 Mln Payment As Bristol Myers Enters Global Licence Agreement

July 11, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) announced that Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has exercised its option to enter into a global licence agreement, which covers selected late-stage discovery programmes within neuroscience. Bristol Myers Squibb has selected an undisclosed number of programmes that were developed using Evotec's precision medicine platforms for further development within the expanded collaboration. Evotec received a $40 million payment and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentages on product sales.

The companies originally entered the neurodegeneration partnership in 2016. They extended and expanded the partnership for an additional 8 years in March.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.