Evotec FY Preliminary Revenues Up 22%

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) reported that its preliminary group revenues for fiscal year 2022 climbed 22% to 751.4 million euros from last year, while it was up 15% at like for like basis, excluding portfolio and fx effects.

The substantial rise in revenues was based on a strong performance of the base business, compensating a slower start of Just - Evotec Biologics, which is still in its ramp-up phase. In addition, the comparable basis for revenues from milestones, upfronts and licenses was exceptionally strong in 2021. Revenue growth of the base business was 30%.

Adjusted Group EBITDA for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 was 101.7 million euros and 104.1 million euros, excluding acquisitions and M&A-related costs. This was compared to 107.3 million euros reported in 2021.

Looking ahead for 2023, Evotec expects revenues to be in the range of 820 million euros - 840 million euros based on current exchange rates of major currencies. Based on constant exchange rates compared to 2022, Group revenues are expected to increase to 835 million euros - 855 million euros.

Annual adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of 115 million euros - 130 million euros.

At constant currencies, Evotec expects the adjusted Group EBITDA to grow to 125 million euros - 140 million euros.

