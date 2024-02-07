News & Insights

Markets

Evotec Expands Deal With Advanced BioScience Laboratories To Fight Against HIV

February 07, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVOTF.PK), a bio-pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that its Seattle unit Just - EvotecBiologics, Inc. has expanded its contract with Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. to design efficient manufacturing processes for broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV.

The financial details of the agreement were not yet disclosed.

Under the terms, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop a third bNAb and perform large-scale cGMP manufacturing campaigns for the current bNAb and a previously developed bNAb against HIV along with providing release and stability testing services.

According to WHO, 38 million individuals live with HIV globally.

Both the companies aim to supply clinical material to continue vital ongoing clinical trials worldwide through this program.

On Tuesday, Evotec shares closed at EUR 14.13, up 6.64% in Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.