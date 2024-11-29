Evotec Chief Operating Officer to step down on December 31

Evotec (EVO) announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Dr Craig Johnstone, will step down and leave the company effective December 31. Dr Johnstone joined Evotec in May 2012 as SVP Drug Discovery and Innovation Efficiency and in April 2015 was named President and Site Head, Evotec (France) SAS. Dr. Johnstone was appointed Global Head, Integrated Drug Discovery in January 2017 and became Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Management Board of Evotec on 01 January 2019. Prof. Dr Iris Low-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec, said: “In his 12-year tenure, Craig has been instrumental in shaping Evotec and Global Operations in particular. On behalf of Evotec’s Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Craig for his commitment to the Company over the past decade. We wish Craig success in his future endeavours.”
