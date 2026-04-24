Markets
EVO

Evotec CFO Paul Hitchin Resigns; Names Claire Hinshelwood Replacement

April 24, 2026 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO, EVTG.DE, EVTCY.PK), a life science company, announced Friday that its CFO Paul Hitchin will leave the company on April 30, "citing personal reasons unrelated to Evotec."

Claire Hinshelwood has been named the new financial chief effective May 1, the company said in a statement.

Hinshelwood has over 30 years of financial leadership experience and was most recently served at BMI Group as CFO.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Evotec were gaining 1.55 percent after hours at $3.28 after closing Thursday's regular trading at $3.23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.