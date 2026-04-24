Evotec CFO Paul Hitchin Resigns; Names Claire Hinshelwood Replacement

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO, EVTG.DE, EVTCY.PK), a life science company, announced Friday that its CFO Paul Hitchin will leave the company on April 30, "citing personal reasons unrelated to Evotec."

Claire Hinshelwood has been named the new financial chief effective May 1, the company said in a statement.

Hinshelwood has over 30 years of financial leadership experience and was most recently served at BMI Group as CFO.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Evotec were gaining 1.55 percent after hours at $3.28 after closing Thursday's regular trading at $3.23.

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