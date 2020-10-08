Evotec, Bristol Myers Expand Neuroscience Partnership; Evotec Gains Milestone Payment

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) has received a $6 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) following the decision to expand the portfolio by another drug discovery project. The companies started the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration leverages several of Evotec's technology platforms in conjunction with the human iPSC-based platform.

Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, stated: "Our joint portfolio continues to grow in breadth but more importantly also in depth with the majority of projects making significant progress."

