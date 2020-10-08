Evotec, Bristol Myers Expand Neuroscience Partnership; Evotec Gains Milestone Payment

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) has received a $6 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) following the decision to expand the portfolio by another drug discovery project. The companies started the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration leverages several of Evotec's technology platforms in conjunction with the human iPSC-based platform.
Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, stated: "Our joint portfolio continues to grow in breadth but more importantly also in depth with the majority of projects making significant progress."
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBMY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- Report: Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants Report Serious Side Effects