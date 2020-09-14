Evotec, BIOASTER Partner To Advance Research For Infectious Diseases

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), on Monday, announced that it has entered into a partnership with the French-based BIOASTER Technological Research Institute to advance research for infectious diseases.

BIOASTER is a technology and innovation hub located in Lyon, France that has created a new model to address the latest challenges in the microbiology field, including antimicrobial resistance and vaccine safety and efficacy.

As per the collaboration deal, the two organisations aim to put forward new research projects against infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, potentially creating new therapies and technologies.

The company noted that the collaboration had already started through the European research projects and development consortium ERA4TB or European Regimen Accelerator for Tuberculosis and GNA NOW or Novel Gram-negative antibiotic now within the AMR accelerator supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative IMI2, aimed at reducing resistance to antibiotics and developing new therapeutic solutions.

Emeline Baume, first vice president of Lyon Metropole, said, "The agreement will nurture the research ecosystem of Lyon Metropole and its Biodistrict, and impact on both national and European levels. The fact that Evotec, a company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, chose to locate its unit dedicated to infectious diseases together with BIOASTER in the Biodistrict Lyon, reinforces the reputation of this French health ecosystem, while offering a more complete and more powerful technological toolbox to speed up industrialisation of innovations."

