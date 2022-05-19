Markets

Evotec Announces Collaboration With Almirall

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVO) and Almirall S.A. announced a multi-target alliance in Medical Dermatology. The companies plan to discover and develop therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.

Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.

Evotec receives an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, as well as success-based milestones of potentially up to 230 million euros per programme and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.

