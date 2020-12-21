Evotec, Alloy Therapeutics Partner To Expand Evotec's Antibody Discovery Platform

(RTTNews) - Evotec (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and Alloy Therapeutics have reached a technology partnership to expand Evotec's antibody discovery platform, Evotec said in a statement.

As per the terms of the deal, Evotec receives access to Alloy's ATX-Gx mouse platform to enable vivo discovery of fully human monoclonal antibodies for use in both its proprietary as well as partnered R&D projects across more than 15 disease areas.

ATX-Gx comprises a suite of highly immunocompetent transgenic mice strains that together offer fully human heavy chain repertoire, human kappa and human lambda chain repertoire, haplotype diversity, and limited immunodominance.

