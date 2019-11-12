Evotec AG 9-month Adj. EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 16% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported net result of 29.7 million euros for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 52.3 million euros, prior year. The company noted that the results cannot be compared like for like as it was affected by the one-off effect of the impairments on intangible assets and goodwill. Earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.35 euros. Operating result was at 46.4 million euros compared to 59.5 million euros, last year. The company said prior year was significantly positively affected by a one-off impact from the bargain purchase ID Lyon in 2018. Adjusted Group EBITDA increased to 93.2 million euros from 68.7 million euros.

In the first nine months of 2019, Group revenues increased by 16 percent to 321.4 million euros from 278.1 million euros, previous year.

For full-year 2019, Evotec AG confirmed its guidance for revenue. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was increased to approximately 15% (previously: greater than 10%).

