Evotec 9-month Profit Declines, Revenue Up 12%; Confirms FY Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported net profit to shareholders of 5.85 million euros for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 compared to profit of 29.71 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.04 euros compared to 0.20 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA decreased to 76.9 million euros from 93.2 million euros.

For the nine month period, revenues from contracts with customers was 360.4 million euros compared to 321.4 million euros, last year.

For full year 2020, the company continues to expect: adjusted Group EBITDA in a range of 100 million euros to 120 million euros; and Group revenues from contracts with customers in a range of 440 million euros to 480 million euros.

