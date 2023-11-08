News & Insights

Markets

Evotec 9-month Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY23, Mid-term Outlook

November 08, 2023 — 01:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug discovery and development company, reported Wednesday that its nine-month adjusted EBITDA increased 13 percent to 50.21 million euros from last year's 44.60 million euros.

Group revenues increased 14 percent to 580.11 million euros from 510.76 million euros in the prior year. Excluding fx-effects, revenues grew 19 percent.

Excluding a lower contribution from milestones, upfronts and license payments, Base business was at 575.3 million euros, a comparable growth of 14 percent.

Total EVT Execute revenues went up 3 percent to 543.4 million euros.

Due to the criminal cyber-attack discovered on April 6, productivity was affected in the second and third quarters.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect group revenues in a range of 750 million euros to 790 million euros, higher than last year's 751 million euros.

The company still projects annual adjusted EBITDA to be between 60 million euros and 80 million euros, compared to last year's 102 million euros.

Further, the company maintained its mid-term goals 2025 of revenue growth to above 1 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA to be in line or above 300 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.