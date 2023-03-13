Markets
Evoqua Water to pay $8.5 mln to settle U.S. SEC accounting charges

March 13, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

March 13 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA.N will pay an $8.5 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over improper accounting practices that materially misstated the water treatment company's revenue in 2017 and 2018, the regulator said on Monday.

The settlement also resolves charges against Imran Parekh, a former division-level finance director at the Pittsburgh-based company, the SEC said.

