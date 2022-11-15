Markets
AQUA

Evoqua Water Technologies Rises On Better-than-expected Results

November 15, 2022 — 10:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), a provider of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, are rising more than 8% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Profit for the quarter increased to $41.3 million, or $0.33 per share from $26.9 million or $0.22 in the prior year period.

The increase in net income was favorably impacted by a non-cash benefit of $17.3 million associated with the release of a tax valuation allowance, as well as increased operational volume.

Analysts on average, were expecting earnings of $0.32 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 18.5% year-on-year to $504.8 million. The consensus estimate was for $465.75 million.

AQUA, currently at $42.17, has traded in the range of $30.44-$49.38 in the last 1 year.

