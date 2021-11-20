Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) share price is up a whopping 480% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Evoqua Water Technologies was able to grow its EPS at 99% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 80% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 114.02, the market remains optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AQUA Earnings Per Share Growth November 20th 2021

We know that Evoqua Water Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Evoqua Water Technologies' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Evoqua Water Technologies rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 91% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 80%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Evoqua Water Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Evoqua Water Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

