Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Just Recorded A 8.0% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.4% to US$25.29 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Evoqua Water Technologies surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.94 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:AQUA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Evoqua Water Technologies' nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.45b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 40% to US$0.59 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.50 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$26.27, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Evoqua Water Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Evoqua Water Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.5% increase next year well below the historical 6.6%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Evoqua Water Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Evoqua Water Technologies following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Evoqua Water Technologies' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

