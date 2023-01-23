Markets
AQUA

Evoqua Gains On Agreement To Be Acquired By Xylem

January 23, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Tuesday morning trade after agreeing to be acquired by its peer Xylem (XYL) in an all-stock deal worth an enterprise value of $7.5 billion. As per the definitive agreement, Evoqua shareholders will receive 0.480 shares of Xylem for each share, representing a value of $52.89. Xylem shares are on a decline.

Xylem, upon closing of the deal, will own around 75 percent of Evoqua and will own approximately 25 percent of the combined company.

Currently, AQUA shares are at $45.76, up 11.53 percent from its previous close of $41.03 on a volume of 2,043,406.

Xylem shares are at $99.51, down 9.68 percent from the previous close of $110.18 on a volume of 1,352,805.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AQUA
XYL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.