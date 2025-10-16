BioTech

EVOQ Enters Collaboration And License Agreement With Sanofi

October 16, 2025 — 06:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi (SNY). EVOQ is focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases. EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a synthetic HDL NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens and small molecules to restore immune tolerance. EVOQ's NanoDisc technology opens the door for a wide range of disease-specific, curative therapies for multiple autoimmune diseases like celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, MOG antibody disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

EVOQ and Sanofi will collaborate on research activities. Sanofi will be responsible for the development and the commercialization efforts. EVOQ is eligible to receive over $500 million in total in upfront, preclinical, development and sales milestones, and tiered royalties on product sales.

