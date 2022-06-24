EVOP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of EVO Payments Inc (Symbol: EVOP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.22, changing hands as high as $23.27 per share. EVO Payments Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVOP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.07 per share, with $30.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

