EVOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EVO Payments Inc (Symbol: EVOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.00, changing hands as low as $24.91 per share. EVO Payments Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVOP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.12 per share, with $30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.02.

