Evonik Turns To Profit In Q3, Sales Rise; Confirms FY24 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income was 223 million euros, compared to prior year's net loss of 96 million euros.

Adjusted net income was 271 million euros, compared to 189 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT climbed 59 percent from the prior year to 322 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 19 percent to 577 million euros from 485 million euros a year ago. Thanks to the sustained strict cost discipline, the adjusted EBITDA margin grew 2.2 percentage points to 15.1 percent from prior year's 12.9 percent.

Group sales rose 2 percent to 3.83 billion euros in the third quarter from last year's 3.77 billion euros. Prices remained broadly unchanged, while volumes increased by 5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Evonik continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of 1.9 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros, and sales of 15 billion euros to 17 billion euros.

By 2032, Evonik said it plans to generate additional sales of 1.5 billion euros with products and solutions for globally relevant sustainability trends, such as growth areas of bio-based solutions, the energy transition, and the circular economy.

