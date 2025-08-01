Evonik Turns To Net Profit In Q2, But Sales Down; Sees FY25 Adj. EBITDA At Low End Of Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, reported Friday a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA declined with weak sales due to lower sales volumes and slight erosion of selling prices.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Evonik now said it continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 2.0 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, but more likely at the lower end of the range.

In the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was 120 million euros or 0.26 euro per share, compared to loss of 5 million euros or 0.01 euro loss per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 160 million euros or 0.34 euro per share, compared to prior year's 234 million euros or 0.50 euro per share.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to 509 million euros from 578 million euros last year.

Sales for the quarter were 3.50 billion euros, lower than 3.93 billion euros a year earlier.

