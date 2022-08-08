Evonik to substitute up to 40% of natural gas at its German sites

German chemicals group Evonik Industries said on Monday it was substituting up to 40% of natural gas at its domestic sites.

The most significant measure was being implemented at Evonik's largest German site in Marl, it said, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) replacing natural gas to generate energy.

