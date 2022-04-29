Evonik to sell petrol, rubber component unit worth over 10% of group revenue

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany chemicals company Evonik EVKn.DE is planning to sell its C4 Verbund unit worth over 10% of the group's sales to keep its focus on high-margin and high-growth businesses, German paper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) reported on Friday.

Evonik generated a turnover of 14.96 billion euros ($15.77 billion) in 2021.

Evonik told the newspaper it aims to focus on making chemicals for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, intermediate materials and components for industrial applications, and stop investments in performance materials units such as C4.

WAZ reported the group was looking for a buyer who would initially operate C4, which makes components for car petrol, rubber and PVC plastic, in a joint venture with Evonik and later run it independently.

A spokesperson for Evonik confirmed the WAZ report.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Miranda Murray)

