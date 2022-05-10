US Markets

Evonik to invest 8 bln eur by 2030 - CEO

Evonik plans to invest 8 billion euros ($8.45 billion)by 2030 to boost growth in its smart materials, specialty additives and nutrition & care units, the German chemicals company's chief executive told Reuters.

The Russia business will come to a standstill, Christian Kullmann said. "We are deliberately letting it run down," he said, adding that methionine, an amino acid that Evonik produces and which is used as an animal-feed additive, is on the new embargo list.

The group has also decided to sell its baby care business next year, the CEO said.

